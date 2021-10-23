Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the extension of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state till 15 November, but relaxed restrictions further starting 1 November.

As per the new order, inter-state AC buses (except Kerala) are allowed to operate with 100% capacity from November 1. All schools are allowed to open and function on an alternate-day basis. Cinemas, theatre halls to open at 100% capacity from 1 November.

Accordingly, the time restriction on shops, restaurants and bakeries, hitherto allowed to function till 11 pm, has been eased in view of the coming festive season. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect.

The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function. Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses.

The government, however, extended the ban on conduct of political events and festivals.

All film shootings can take place with a sufficient number of workers. All those engaged in shooting should have been vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu added 1,140 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 26,94,089, while the death toll rose to 36,004 with 17 more deaths.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,374 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,44,805 leaving 13,280 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,25,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,01,76,761.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 141 and 132 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Nine districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.

