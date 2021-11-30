The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended the existing Covid-19 restrictions and relaxations in the state till 15 December. The state has also allowed inter-state public transport between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government has said that no case of the latest variant of Covid-19, 'Omicron', has been detected in the state so far and insisted that surveillance has been stepped up across the airports to prevent its spread here.

The state yesterday logged 730 fresh cases of coronavirus and nine deaths. The cumulative positives climbed to 27,26,197 while the nine new fatalities pushed the overall toll to 36,472, according to a government bulletin here.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 767 people being cured of the virus during this period, with the total recoveries mounting to 26,81,434. Active cases slid to 8,291, from the 8,337 on Sunday.

Coimbatore with 106 cases and Chennai (105) topped the districts in the daily covid numbers, while Tenkasi and Theni recorded nil cases. Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu held a review meeting with District Collectors and other top officials and urged them to ensure all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Omicron, declared as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation.

According to an official release, he told the bureaucrats that no case of the said coronavirus variant has been detected in Tamil Nadu and said measures, including strict surveillance of international air travelers, expediting the vaccination programme and conforming to mask behaviour were needed to check the spread of the virus.

The release said that incoming travelers from South Africa, where Omicron was first detected, and European countries, including the UK, Botswana, China and Israel, should compulsorily undergo the RT-PCR test and that they would be allowed to go home only if tested negative for the virus.

"Omicron mutated corona has not been detected in Tamil Nadu so far," it said. Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian said that in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant, 'cluster areas' were being monitored closely and samples being made to undergo Whole Genome Sequencing.

All these tests have only returned Delta variant cases, he told reporters here.

