Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown in the state till July-end (31 July) in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, with certain relaxations and curbs.

The ongoing intense lockdown in Chennai and Madhurai has also been extended till 5 July. However, the lockdown norms in these cities and areas will ease from 6 July.

The state government also said that there will be total lockdown on all Sundays during the extended lockdown period across the state.

Capital Chennai has been under an intense 12-day lockdown from June 19. On Monday, it recorded its sharpest single-day spike with 2,167 cases. Besides Chennai, the intense lockdown curbs are applicable in parts of nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts where the suburban areas are located.

Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes is not allowed, an official release said.

Shops selling meat, fish and eggs across the state are allowed to operate with certain restrictions, the statement said.

Meanwhile, e-passes already obtained till 30 June in areas where complete lockdown is in place, will be valid till 5 July. There is no need for obtaining fresh e-passes, said the state government.

Tamil Nadu on Monday saw another daily high in novel coronavirus cases today after the state recorded nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With 3,949 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has now reached 86,224, according to state's health department.

The death toll in the southern state increased to 1,141 after 62 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the authorities added.

