Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the state-wide night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders in view of rising novel coronavirus cases.

All cinemas, multiplexes,theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders, stated the state government.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 4 am. During the night curfew, private and public vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

The order, however, reiterated that on all days including complete lockdown days, marriages and marriage-related gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 50 and in respect of funeral/lastrites, the number of persons shall not exceed 25 with the restrictions imposed already.

Public Bus Transport Organizations shall ensure that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of face masks, thermal screening, avoiding over-crowding is strictly followed, the order stated.

However, auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to Railway Stations and Airports. Movement of Goods and workers to / from all sea ports during Night Curfew and lockdown on Sundays shall be permitted

Further, essential services such as supply of milk, distribution of newspapers, hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceutical shops, ambulance and hearse vehicle Services and allied medical-related activities, goods vehicles, Fuel Vehicles (Petrol, Diesel and LPG) will be permitted during the night curfew.

Moreover, complete lockdown shall be enforced throughout the state on all Sundays without any relaxations.

However, the order stated that there shall be no restrictions for the movement/transport of officials/party functionaries, Candidates, Chief agent, Counting agents, food suppliers in connection with counting of votes for the General Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, 2021 and Bye Election of Kanniyakumari Parliamentary Constituency on 2 May, Sunday, being the day of Counting of Votes.

Chicken and other meat stalls, Fish Market, Vegetable Shops, Cinema Theatres and Shopping Malls and all other shops shall be dosed. In case of any violation, action will be taken against the violators as per law in

Chennai Metro Rail shall be permitted to operate skeletal services during complete lockdown on Sundays.

During complete lockdown, parcel food only shall be permitted in the restaurants from 6.00 A.M. to 10.00 A.M., 12.00 NOOn to 3.00 P.M. and 6.00 P.M. to 9.00 P.M.

E-commerce food delivery entities like Swiggy, Zomato shall be permitted to operate only during this time schedule. Other e-cornmerce activities shall not be permitted during the complete lockdown enforced on Sundays.

What's probihited:

-All international air travel passengers, except for purposes as permitted by Wirt remain prohibited.

-Fish Markets, Fish Stalls, Chicken Stalls and other meat stalls shall remain closed on Saturdays and action would be initiated against the violators.

-"Considering the increase in the spread of Covid-19, Religious congregations and 'Tiruvithakkar have already been prohibited from 10.4.2021. However, 'Kudamuthukku / Tiruvitha" were permitted by following the Standard Operating Procedures with the participation of 50 persons, in case if the permission has already been obtained from the District Collector/Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board in this regard or the date for the conduct of "Kudamuzhukku / Tiruvizha' has been finalized earlier and prior arrangements have already been made for the conduct of "Kudamuzhukku / TiruvizhaT This protocol is now modified and -Kudamushukku" shall be permitted without participation of the General Public and with the participation of employees of the temple only by following the Standard Operating Procedure. Permission shall not be granted for the new/ proposed "Kudamuznukku / Tiruvitha," the order stated.

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 16,000 mark on Wednesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, taking the caseload to 11.30 lakh, while 98 fatalities pushed the toll 13,826.

The state had logged cases in excess of 15,000 over the last three days. It had crossed the 10,000 mark on April 18 this year. The 16,665 cases on Wednesday took the cumulative tally to 11,30,167, a health department bulletin said. As many as 15,114 people were cured of the virus, taking the aggregate to 10,06,033, leaving 1,10,308 active cases.

Chennai headed the districts with 4,764 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1,219), while 29 districts saw a sharp increase, with figures in triple digits. Among the deceased, 14 had no comorbidities.

As many as 33 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, including one from Jammu and Kashmir, the bulletin said. A total of 1,30,042 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,23,78,247.

