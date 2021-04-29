-"Considering the increase in the spread of Covid-19, Religious congregations and 'Tiruvithakkar have already been prohibited from 10.4.2021. However, 'Kudamuthukku / Tiruvitha" were permitted by following the Standard Operating Procedures with the participation of 50 persons, in case if the permission has already been obtained from the District Collector/Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board in this regard or the date for the conduct of "Kudamuzhukku / Tiruvizha' has been finalized earlier and prior arrangements have already been made for the conduct of "Kudamuzhukku / TiruvizhaT This protocol is now modified and -Kudamushukku" shall be permitted without participation of the General Public and with the participation of employees of the temple only by following the Standard Operating Procedure. Permission shall not be granted for the new/ proposed "Kudamuznukku / Tiruvitha," the order stated.