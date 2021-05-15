Tamil Nadu govt floats global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of Covid jabs

The government sought a delivery schedule of 180 days progressively from the date of purchase order for 3.5 crore (35 million) vaccines for ₹2,00,00,000 (20 million). The last date for submission of tenders is June 5 at 11 am, as per the tender floated by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) on Saturday. The tender document, uploaded on TNMSC website, says the submitted tenders will be opened at the Corporation here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}