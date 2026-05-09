Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: Vijay likely to take oath as CM today; IUML denies support to TVK

Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, May 9. As of Saturday morning, an official statement from the governor is awaited.
The IUML denied support to the TVK, while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi [VCK] is yet to confirm its support to Vijay.
Where do numbers stand for TVK?
After days of seeking support from the smaller political parties in the state, Vijay received "unconditional support" from the CPI and CPI (M) on Friday, in addition to the Congress's support it had received soon after the election results.
The TVK's number, with the VCK's support (confirmation awaited), stands at 118 — the exact majority mark in the 234-member assembly. If the VCK refuses to extend its support, then the TVK will again be short of the majority mark, with just 116 MLAs, standing in the way of Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM bid.
Will Vijay's TVK cross the magic number? Who will be Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers? Will VCK get the Deputy CM post? Who will get which cabinet berth?
Stay tuned to this blog for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu government formation and swearing-in ceremony.
TVK rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.
Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.
However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.
In a historic shift that has dismantled over six decades of Dravidian duopoly, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, May 9, 2026, at 11:00 AM, news agency ANI.
The development comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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