Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: Vijay likely to take oath as CM today; IUML denies support to TVK

Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, May 9. As of Saturday morning, an official statement from the governor is awaited.

The IUML denied support to the TVK, while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi [VCK] is yet to confirm its support to Vijay.

Where do numbers stand for TVK?

After days of seeking support from the smaller political parties in the state, Vijay received "unconditional support" from the CPI and CPI (M) on Friday, in addition to the Congress's support it had received soon after the election results.

The TVK's number, with the VCK's support (confirmation awaited), stands at 118 — the exact majority mark in the 234-member assembly. If the VCK refuses to extend its support, then the TVK will again be short of the majority mark, with just 116 MLAs, standing in the way of Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM bid.

Will Vijay's TVK cross the magic number? Who will be Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers? Will VCK get the Deputy CM post? Who will get which cabinet berth?

Stay tuned to this blog for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu government formation and swearing-in ceremony.