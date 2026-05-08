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TVK wrests nearly half of DMK, AIADMK seats — but why is Vijay's CM dream so near yet so far

Vijay's TVK, which made a historic debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, captured nearly half of the seats won by the DMK and AIADMK in the last state elections. But this isn't enough. Here's what Vijay is lacking.

Akriti Anand
Updated8 May 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay after winning in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on Monday.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay after winning in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on Monday. (PTI)
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Breaking away from the traditional Dravidian duopoly in the Assembly elections 2026, Tamil Nadu voted for a new leader to head the state. Yet, despite a sweeping mandate, he fell short of the one thing needed to form a government: a majority.

While the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 saw Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single-largest party, the power to choose the next state government still seemed to rest with the old Dravidian ecosystem and its allies.

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Also Read | Will TVK secure a majority in Tamil Nadu if CPI, CPI(M) and Congress back it?

Here, we explain:

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AI powered insights from this story

1
How did Vijay's TVK party perform in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. This historic debut significantly impacted the traditional Dravidian parties, with TVK capturing over half of the seats previously held by the DMK and nearly 40% of those held by the AIADMK.

2
Why can't Vijay's TVK form a majority government in Tamil Nadu despite winning the most seats?

Despite winning 108 seats, TVK falls short of the 118 seats required for a majority in the 234-member Assembly. Even with the support of the Congress's five MLAs, the total reaches 113, leaving them five seats short of forming a government independently.

3
What are the options for Vijay's TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu?

TVK can form a government by securing support from smaller parties like the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, or potentially through outside support from the AIADMK. However, alliances with parties like the VCK, CPI, and CPI(M) are complicated as they are allies of the DMK, and TVK has shown unwillingness to align with the BJP, an AIADMK ally.

4
What is the Governor's role in Tamil Nadu's government formation after the 2026 elections?

The Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has asked TVK chief Vijay to prove majority support in the Assembly before being sworn in as Chief Minister. While TVK claims a mandate as the single-largest party, the Governor has stated that the required majority support has not been established, leading to a debate on the mandate versus majority.

5
What happens if no party can prove a majority in Tamil Nadu?

If no party or coalition can demonstrate a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ultimate recourse would be the imposition of President's Rule or the calling for fresh elections. This scenario arises when the hung assembly cannot lead to a stable government formation.

1. How Vijay's TVK, which made a historic debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, captured nearly half of the seats won by the DMK and AIADMK in the last state elections

2. Why he is still not able to form a majority government in the state; and

3. How the DMK and the AIADMK and their allies — which have long dominated Tamil Nadu politics — have the ball in their court despite voters giving more share to the TVK.

Also Read | TVK chief Vijay unlikely to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday

TVK ate into DMK and AIADMK seat share

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Of these 108 seats, 65 were previously held by a DMK MLA. In the 2021 state elections, the DMK won 133 seats. This means that the TVK won over half of the seats the DMK had won in the 2021 polls.

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These 65 seats, which were transferred from the DMK to TVK, were:

S No.Assembly seat
1Gummidipoondi
S No.Assembly seat
3Poonamallee
4Avadi
5Maduravoyal
6Ambattur
7Madavaram
8Thiruvottiyur
9Dr.radhakrishnan nagar
10Perambur
11Kolathur
12Villivakkam
13Thiru-vi-ka-nagar
14Egmore
15Royapuram
16Thousand lights
17Anna nagar
18Virugampakkam
19Saidapet
20Thiyagarayanagar
21Mylapore
22Shozhinganallur
23Alandur
24Pallavaram
25Tambaram
26Chengalpattu
27Uthiramerur
28Kancheepuram
29Katpadi
30Ranipet
31Vellore
32Gudiyattam
33Tiruppattur
34Salem (North)
35Rasipuram
36Senthamangalam
37Namakkal
38Tiruchengodu
39Erode (West)
40Tiruppur (South)
41Krishnarayapuram
42Manapparai
43Srirangam
44Tiruchirappalli
45Thiruverumbur
46Musiri
47Thuraiyur
48Perambalur
49Cuddalore
50Kumbakonam
51Thanjavur
52Tiruppattur
53Manamadurai
54Madurai east
55Sholavandan
56Madurai north
57Madurai south
58Madurai central
59Periyakulam
60Cumbum
61Rajapalayam
62Virudhunagar
63Thoothukkudi
64Ottapidaram
65Radhapuram

Similarly, the TVK won 26 of the 66 seats held by AIADMK (nearly 40 per cent) in the 2021 elections. These 26 seats were:

S No.Assembly Seats
1Arakkonam
2Kilvaithinankuppam
3Uthangarai
4Krishnagiri
5Polur
6Kallakurichi
7Salem (South)
8Veerapandi
9Kumarapalayam
10Gobichettipalayam
11Bhavanisagar
12Mettuppalayam
13Avanashi
14Tiruppur (North)
15Palladam
16Sulur
17Kavundampalayam
18Coimbatore
19Singanallur
20Kinathukadavu
21Nilakkottai
22Sivaganga
23Madurai west
24Thiruparankundram
25Usilampatti
26Srivilliputhur

2. Why isn’t this enough to form Tamil Nadu govt? Inside coalition drama

Despite the TVK carving a big hole in the DMK and the AIADMK's seat share, Vijay's party is still shy of 10 seats to reach the majority mark and comfortably form a government in the state.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked TVK chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs during the second round of discussions held in Chennai on Thursday.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, where 118 is the majority mark, the TVK has 108 MLAs. Adding five seats won by the Congress, the number in favour of Vijay touches 113 -- five short of the majority mark.

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From where will these five MLAs come? The TVK could form the government if it gets support from any of the political parties that won seats in the assembly — be it the Left, the AIADMK, the DMK, the VCK or the IUML.

Also Read | Vijay to become the next Tamil Nadu CM? TVK chief emerges as ‘Jana Nayagan’

How the DMK, the AIADMK and their allies may dominate

Will AIADMK (47 seats) or DMK (59 seats) help Vijay to form the state government? If either of these two had extended their support to the TVK, Vijay would have easily formed the government in Tamil Nadu.

However, that's not the case.

DMK's chief and Tamil Nadu's outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin dismissed allying with the TVK or the AIADMK. Stalin told The Times of India on Wednesday that the DMK will wait for TVK leader C Joseph Vijay to form the government, and “watch without disturbing for six months."

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What about AIADMK? On the AIADMK front, MLAs of the party were lodged in a resort in neighbouring Puducherry, as reports suggest a split within the party over the TVK.

Sources told ANI that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has not agreed to the proposal of supporting TVK. But, they said, leaders, including CV Shanmugam and OS Manian are in favour of extending support to TVK in return for major positions in the proposed government.

Sources also claimed that discussions are taking place over a possible power-sharing arrangement, under which CV Shanmugam could be offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister along with key ministerial portfolios.

However, AIADMK leader S Semmalai said that the party has not received any invitation from TVK, written or oral, seeking support to form a government in the state, PTI reported.

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If not AIADMK, whose support could make Vijay the CM? If none of the DMK and the AIADMK MLAs supports Vijay, the onus falls on the Left and other regional parties.

If any of the three — from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — extend support to the TVK, the alliance could form the state government.

But, notably, the VCK, CPI and CPI (M) are allies of the DMK, while the BJP has a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK. The question is whether these parties or a few MLAs would break away from the AIADMK or DMK to help the TVK?

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What these parties have said:

TVK has reached out to the CPI and other Left parties to seek support in the Tamil Nadu government formation.

The VCK and the CPI have confirmed their support yet, but urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite TVK president Vijay to form the government since his is the single-largest party.

"We can't make a magic decision. VCK's high-level committee will meet tomorrow and make a final decision. The Left parties will also meet in their respective offices," VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday, May 7.

"Because we have been working with the Left parties for the past ten years, we have resolved to arrive at a decision jointly. That is why we are awaiting their decision," Thirumavalavan told ANI.

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The Tamil Nadu unit of CPI urged the Governor to act in order of the Constitution and noted that it is "inappropriate" for him to ask Vijay to prove his majority before swearing in.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader P Shanmugam said on Thursday that his party has received a letter from Tamilaga Vetra Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, on which discussion will be held in the party's state committee meeting.

"TVK Chief sent a letter to our party. Our State Committee meeting will be held tomorrow morning; we will make our decision in it," said Shanmugam.

Mandate vs majority debate

The number game in Tamil Nadu has created a conundrum in state politics and triggered a mandate vs majority debate. Many claim that with the majority of the assembly seats (108), Vijay has the "mandate" and "the right on the floor of the House," despite not having the magic number of 118.

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However, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar did not entertain Vijay's claim to the form the government and explained on Thursday that the TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government.

The CPI said voters did not deliver a clear mandate, leaving any single party unable to form the government independently.

"However, the electorate has given Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the Assembly. Based on this, TVK leader Vijay has met the Governor and staked a claim to form the government. It is not appropriate for the Governor to insist that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony," CPI said in its statement, as per ANI.

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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also said that Vijay must be allowed to take the oath as the leader of the single-largest party. He invoked the Sarkaria Commission to write on X, “Swear him in as CM. Let him prove his majority on the floor of the House. No post poll alliance in majority.”

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj posted on X, "Vijay has got the mandate. He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house."

All eyes are now on the next move of the Left and the regional party, including the AIADMK MLAs lodged in a Puducherry resort. Will they help Vijay become the CM?

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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