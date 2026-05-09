Tamil Nadu govt formation: Vijay set to become chief minister as VCK extends support to TVK

Tamil Nadu's wait for the next chief minister is over! After days of keeping Tamil Nadu on the edge over their stance on extending support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) – the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu – the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has finally taken TVK to majority mark of 118. With the support of the TVK, actor-turned-politician Vijay will now beome the Tamil Nadu chief minister.
The confirmation of VCK's support to TVK came after President Thol. Thirumavalavan handed over the official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna - TVK General Secretary - Election Campaign Management, extending their support to TVK to form a government in the state.
“Got formation,” said TVK leader Arjuna thanks Cong, Left, VCK chief Thirumavalavan for support, says Vijay set to become CM. 'Victory,' says TVK leader Adhav Arjuna; shows a letter from VCK 'extending support' to TVK on govt formation.
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the support of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), taking them to the majority mark.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended its support to TVK, helping them reach the majority mark. Previously, Congress, CPI, and CPIM had also extended their support to Vijay's TVK.
Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024. His supporters had previously mobilized under the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, winning local body polls in 2021, which set the stage for TVK's emergence as the single-largest party in its debut election.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, emerged as a kingmaker by extending its support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This support was crucial in TVK reaching the majority mark needed to form the government.
TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK claimed that a letter of support from AMMK's MLA-elect Kamaraj to TVK was a case of 'horse trading' and forgery. However, TVK refuted these claims, stating that Kamaraj had voluntarily extended support with approval.
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