Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed fresh Covid-19 restrictions till 15 September in order to mitigate virus surge in the state.

As per the new guidelines, all religious places will remain closed from Friday to Sunday. Moreover, entry to the beaches will be prohibited on Sundays.

However, while announcing the fresh curbs, chief minister M K Stalin also clarified that Classes for standard 9th to 12th and colleges will resume as scheduled from 1st September.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had extended Covid-19 lockdown in the state till 6 AM on September 6, but also granted certain relaxations.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu saw 1,538 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the overall caseload to 26,11,837, while 22 lives, including that of a two-year-old baby boy, were lost to the deadly disease.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,753 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,59,637 leaving 17,322 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The toll mounted to 34,878 with 22 additional deaths. A total of 1,61,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.20 crore till date.

As many as four districts accounted for majority of new infections with Coimbatore adding 209 cases, Chennai 189, Erode 132, Chengalpet 108. Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least by adding 5 cases each. Thirty districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Among the 22 fatalities, 18 succumbed in government while four in private health care facilities.

Three of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a two year old baby boy from Coimbatore. The infant, admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, tested Covid-19 positive on August 26 and died the next day due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.