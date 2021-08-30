Tamil Nadu govt imposes fresh Covid curbs till 15 Sept: Full details here

As many as four districts accounted for majority of new infections with Coimbatore adding 209 cases, Chennai 189, Erode 132, Chengalpet 108. Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least by adding 5 cases each. Thirty districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Among the 22 fatalities, 18 succumbed in government while four in private health care facilities.