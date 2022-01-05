Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday announced that a total lockdown will be imposed in the state on Sunday amid rising infection rates due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a night curfew - starting Thursday - to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The state has postponed all government and private events for 'Pongal' harvest celebration and related cultural shows.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi has said that the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared to tackle Covid's Omicron variant and the challenges it poses, in his maiden address to the state Nadu Assembly.

Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, the health department said.

Nine more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 36,805, a department bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations. After witnessing a declining trend for several weeks, Tamil Nadu has been reporting sharp increase in new infections since last week. The state had recorded 1,728 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, 674 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,06,370 leaving 12,412 active infections.

A total of 1,03,798 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,78,57,004. The sharpest increase in fresh infections was reported from Chennai with 1,489 cases, followed by Chengalpet 290, Tiruvallur 147, Coimbatore 120 and Vellore 105, while the remaining was spread across other districts. Chennai had reported 876 new cases yesterday.

As many as 15 districts reported new infections in single digits while Mayiladuthurai added zero new cases, the bulletin said.

On the status of Omicron variant, the bulletin said total cases remained at 121 with 105 people being discharged, leaving 13 active cases.Three cases were cross-notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, it added.

