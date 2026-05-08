INDIA bloc divided again? Why Congress alone faced heat for backing Vijay, not DMK’s other allies in Tamil Nadu

Four allies of MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) extended support to 'Thalapathy' Vijay, ending the days-long impasse over government formation in Tamil Nadu. But, only one ally — the Congress — drew the ire of Stalin and other INDIA bloc partners for backing Vijay.

Soon after the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 showed a massive win for Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Congress was quick to sever 55-year-old ties with the DMK and join hands with Vijay to help him form the state government. Despite the Congress's backing, Vijay fell five short of the magic number 118.

Advertisement

Among several others who criticised the Congress over the move were MK Stalin, Congress leader Mani Shanker Aiyer and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the INDIA bloc criticize Congress for supporting Vijay's TVK but not other DMK allies? ⌵ The Congress was criticized because it abruptly severed ties with the DMK without consulting MK Stalin. In contrast, allies like CPI and CPI(M) held discussions with Stalin before announcing their support for TVK. 2 What is the Sarkaria Commission's recommendation regarding inviting the single-largest party to form a government? ⌵ The Sarkaria Commission Report (1983) states that if a single party has an absolute majority, its leader should automatically be asked to become Chief Minister. If no party has a majority, the governor should select a Chief Minister from other parties based on a set order of preference. 3 How many seats does Vijay's TVK have, and what is the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has 108 seats. The majority mark required to form a government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is 118. 4 Why is Vijay's TVK, despite being the single-largest party, struggling to form a government in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Although TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, it falls short of the 118 seats needed for a majority. The party is currently seeking support from other smaller parties to cross the magic number. 5 What is the significance of the Congress's decision to break ties with the DMK and support TVK? ⌵ The Congress's decision marked a significant fissure within the INDIA alliance, as they abruptly ended a long-standing partnership with the DMK to support Vijay's TVK, leading to criticism from other alliance partners.

Later, after much deliberation, the CPI and CPI(M) announced "unconditional support" to the TVK on Friday. Several leaders claimed that the VCK is also ready to join the alliance, helping Vijay to comfortably cross the majority mark of 118 MLAs (Vijay's number game).

All three are allies of the DMK in Tamil Nadu, but no criticism has yet been levelled against them. Why so?

One argument is that Congress chose to walk away from the alliance with the DMK in a hasty manner, without consulting or holding meetings with DMK chief MK Stalin.

However, the CPI, CPIM and the VCK held lengthy discussions and even met Stalin before taking the crucial decision. CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said in a press conference on Friday, “We have taken a decision in a democratic way.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret...because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," Annadurai said.

"The Congress has offered its support to the TVK, and that is why we called it backstabbing...," Annadurai said, adding that the reasons cited by the party to "flip sides" are not convincing.

Also Read | The economic growth models of Tamil Nadu and Kerala face new challenges

"If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others? We have never failed the Congress," Annadurai added.

Advertisement

Not just the DMK leader, but veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar also slammed the party's alliance with the TVK as "dreadful".

Aiyar told PTI that the Congress's decision to jump ship immediately after an election fought with the DMK to plunge into a relationship with the very TVK that took "us on in the 23 assembly segments we lost and the five we won only days ago" was "dreadful".

INDIA bloc divided again? With the Congress' abrupt shift towards the TVK, the fissure in the INDIA alliance, once again, came out in the open.

The Congress had been one of the DMK's longest-standing alliance partners. On several occasions, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a warm rapport with Stalin, hailing him as an “elder brother.”

Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an interview with PTI, even said, "How can the Congress justify letting down a partner who, alone in the INDIA bloc, proclaimed 'brother' Rahul Gandhi as prime minister."

Advertisement

In a move that signals a formal collapse of one of the INDIA bloc's most stable pillars, the DMK on Friday officially requested a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, moving away from its long-time ally, the Congress.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav launched a veiled attack on the Congress, saying "we are not the ones who leave during difficult times." Yadav also posted on X photographs of his meeting with Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and with DMK chief MK Stalin.

'Forming-breaking alliances natural in politics' Amidst the criticism, Congress MP Jothimani justified the party's breakaway move towards TVK, stressing that in politics, "forming" and "breaking" alliances is "natural."

In a detailed post on X, the Congress MP recalled a previous instance from 2014, when the DMK had "expelled" Congress from the alliance, following which it was forced to contest alone. She stated that Congress didn't criticise the DMK at that time and considered it a "political move."

Advertisement

"In politics, alliances forming and breaking is only natural. Even the DMK, just a week before announcing the 2014 parliamentary elections, expelled the Congress party from a long-standing alliance. We were suddenly pushed into contesting alone. For that, we didn't harshly criticise the DMK. We understood it as a political stance," Jothimani said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in