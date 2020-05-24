Tamil Nadu govt has issued standard operating procedure for incoming flights at the Chennai international airport that includes, a 14-day home quarantine for asymptomatic fliers, and institutional isolation for those without facilities for a home quarantine. Apart from 14-day home quarantine, all domestic air travellers coming into Tamil Nadu shall register themselves in TNePass portal.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced the operation of domestic flights throughout the country from 25th May 2020.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had written to Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri requesting him to avoid domestic flights into the state till May 31.

Here are the important guidelines issued by Tamil Nadu govt:

1. It is mandatory for all the domestic air travellers flying into Tamil Nadu to register their details online in TNePass Portal. After obtaining the flight tickets, the travellers shall register their details in TNe-pass portal following the link https://tnepass.tneaa.orq duly selecting the airport of arrival in Tamil Nadu.

2. The passenger while applying for TNe-pass shall give the declaration to the following effect, for getting TNe-pass:-

i) I/We am/are not residing in any containment zone ii) I/We am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/ any respiratory distress.

iii) I/We am/are not under quarantine.

iv) If I/We develop any of the above mentioned symptoms I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.

v) I/We have not tested COVID-19 positive in last two months.

vi) I/We am/are eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

vii) I/We make my mobile number/contact details available to the TNe-pass.

viii) I/We understand that if I/We undertake the air journey on false information, without meeting the eligibility criteria, I/We would be liable to penal action.

ix) I/We undertake to adhere to the health protocol and quarantine norms prescribed by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

3. If more than one person travels in a group, the details of all persons shall be entered using the 'add family member' option in the TNePass Portal.

4. Travel permit will be issued with a QR Code in the registered mobile number/ email.

5. The Airline staff shall insist the details of entry pass obtained from TNe-pass before issuing the boarding pass. Separate request has been made to the airlines and operators regarding this.

6. Travellers can use own vehicle or rented vehicle for travel from airport to their home. The vehicle number must be indicated in the Portal.

7. Travellers on arrival in Tamil Nadu airport shall show the details of registration in the TN e-Pass registration desk at the Airport. Passengers who are without entry in TN ePass will not be permitted to move out without making entry. District Collectors shall make available necessary infrastructure in the exit gates of airports to check and take followup action on this.

8. After undergoing medical screening for any symptoms of COVID-19, asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Travellers who register for institutional quarantine shall be sent for institutional quarantine (Government or Paid facility)

9. All persons entering the State shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. However, if the individual does not have facilities for home quarantine, he will be sent to institutional quarantine. He should indicate the same in the TNePass portal.

10. Pick up vehicles for arriving passengers will be permitted to enter Airport with one person (excluding driver of the vehicle) at a designated place subject to social distancing norms. If the persons who pick up the passenger comes in to physical contact with the traveller, they shall also remain under Home Quarantine for 14 days.

Infrastructure requirements at entry of Airports in Tamil Nadu:

A) Temperature checking must be carried out with Infra red thermometer

b) There should be a proper Queue system to reach the desks.

c) All Luggage should be disinfected by the airport authorities

d) All the officials who directly deal with passengers shall use PPEs, masks and protective gear

e) All symptomatic passengers to be send to Isolation facilities in designated ambulances

f) Staff must be exclusively posted for a period of two weeks for Airport surveillance and they must undergo two weeks home quarantine upon finishing duties

g) Any COVID 19 related symptoms in health staff must be promptly reported to state and they must be tested with RT PCR h) All staff who are directly dealing with passengers shall use PPEs/Masks

i) Passengers must be made to walk to the health desks in a group of 20maintaining proper social distancing

j) Wheel Chair facility be made available for the needy.

k) Public address systems to Airports may be used for informing the passengers of the details.

I) Airport staff shall follow all the covid-19 protocol

Procedure for going out of Tamil Nadu:

All domestic air travellers shall undergo medical screening as stipulated by Airport Authority and persons with symptoms will be sent to health facility for testing and treatment. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the flight.

