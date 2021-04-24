Tamil Nadu govt issues new lockdown guidelines amid Covid-19 spike. Read here

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced further restrictions, with some exceptions, to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the state.

According to the fresh curbs, cinema theatres, shopping malls, gyms, convention halls, bars, auditoriums, recreation centres and bigger stores will remain shut from 26 April. These new restrictions will come into effect from 4 am on 26 April.

In a press release issued today, the government said, "Temple events and congregations have already been prohibited since 10 April. Permission was granted to allow pre-scheduled events with 50 members. But the government has decided to allow only the temple staff to hold consecration ceremonies. No new consecration ceremony/temple events will be permitted."

People from abroad and other states shall be allowed entry to Tamil Nadu only if they have registered in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org and information on registration should be produced to authorities on arrival. Those from neighbouring union territory of Puducherry are exempted from the e-registration norm, the government said.

What is allowed during the restriction period in TN?

E-commerce delivery and operations shall continue in the restricted timing.

Standalone departmental stores and supermarkets will be allowed to operate with 50% crowds, without Air Conditioning

Take away service allowed in restaurants/hotels/mess and tea shops.

Maximum 50 members are allowed to participate in marriage events, and 25 members for funerals and processions.

IT and ITES companies are mandated to allow 50% of employees to work from home.

What will remain shut?

Beauty parlours, spas, salons, barber shops, cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs are not allowed in all corporations and municipalities.

Sit-in dining at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls not allowed.

No devotees allowed at religious places, only staff can perform rituals.

Sports training academies are not allowed.

The current restrictions like night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, and Sunday lockdown would continue to be on.

The state government had announced the reintroduction of curbs like permission only for 50% seating capacity in cinemas from 10 April and days ago it postponed class 12 public examination and came up with complete lockdown on Sundays and night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, effective April 20 as virus cases continued to surge. As on Friday, Tamil Nadu had close to one lakh active Covid-19 cases.

