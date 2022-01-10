This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Tamil Nadu government has also mandated full Covid-19 vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older than 48 hours
Amid a steep rise in its Covid-19 cases over the past few days, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued SOPs for Jallikattu events, allowing only 150 spectators or 50% of the total seating capacity.
The state government has also mandated full Covid-19 vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report, whichshould not be older than 48 hours.
Earlier today, university semester exams in the state slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu.
Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin who was keen about students' welfare.
"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announce later," he told reporters. Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.
Amid a rise in coronavirus infections over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.
A total of 12 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,855.
As many as 1,808 people have been recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 27,12,096 in the state.