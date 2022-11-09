Tamil Nadu govt reduces peak hour power tariff for MSMEs1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:25 PM IST
The peak hour electricity rates for Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state will now be 15% instead of 25%
The peak hour electricity rates for Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state will now be 15% instead of 25%
On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the peak hour electricity rates for Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state would be reduced from 25% to 15%.