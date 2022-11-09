Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tamil Nadu govt reduces peak hour power tariff for MSMEs

1 min read . 08:25 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Tamil Nadu government announced that the peak hour electricity rates for Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state would be reduced from 25% to 15%.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the peak hour electricity rates for Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the state would be reduced from 25% to 15%.

Due to the new electricity rates, which went into effect on September 10, MSMEs had to pay more during peak hours. The state government had received requests to lower the peak hour fees from numerous industry representatives and associations.

"Considering the important role of MSMEs in spurring economic growth and providing employment, the government accepted their request and decided to reduce the power charges during peak hour by 15 per cent from the earlier 25 per cent to low tension electricity connection (Low Tension III-B) consumers," the government said in a release here.

The government claims that the decision will be extremely beneficial to Tamil Nadu's MSMEs. The necessity of lowering the tariff charged to HT and LT consumers was recently emphasised by several associations that represent the MSME industry.

The government raised the electricity tariff for users of the state power company Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) in July.

(With inputs from PTI)

