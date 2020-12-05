Tamil Nadu govt seeks 3,758 crore as 'Nivar' relief from Modi government

In the wake of cyclone Nivar, the Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre to provide a financial assistance of ₹3,758 crore for relief and restoration work in the cyclone 'Nivar'-ravaged districts of the state.

The sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations and infrastructure of various government departments, including TANGEDCO and civic bodies, news agency PTI quoted state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udayakumar, as saying, on Saturday.

The sum is the estimated loss to human lives in terms of compensation, property, cattle and installations and infrastructure of various government departments, including TANGEDCO and civic bodies, news agency PTI quoted state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udayakumar, as saying, on Saturday.

This was conveyed to the Central Government team that will visit the state when it held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat, the Minister said.

The eight-member team, which arrived this evening, split into two groups to assess the damage in south and north Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts.

The team would wrap up the visit by holding a discussion with the Chief Minister on 8 December, Udayakumar added.

The state officials, following an instruction from the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, briefed the team about the losses and sought immediate disbursal of ₹3,108 crore to take up the restoration work without delay.

"We have sought ₹650 crore as temporary relief and ₹3,108 crore for taking up relief and restoration work on a permanent basis," Udayakumar said.

Preliminary estimate of total loss in Ranipet district due to Nivar is estimated to be around ₹3.10 crore and crops raised on 5,734 acres including paddy have been completely destroyed in the district, an official said.

The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has also appealed to the state government to make a judicious assessment of crop loss and determine a fair and appropriate compensation.

The cyclone crossed the coast on 26 November between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, causing damage in 18 districts including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.

