Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu govt sets up 24x7 call centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospital

Tamil Nadu govt sets up 24x7 call centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospital

The demand for medical oxygen from hospitals and nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST PTI

  • Tamil Nadu has nearly one lakh active cases (95,048)
  • Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided 'Green corridor' facility for quick transportation

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) A 24 x 7 call centre has been set up to resolve 'any issues' faced by hospitals related to supply of medical oxygen and health facilities may call 104 for assistance, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

The demand for medical oxygen from hospitals and nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing and oxygen manufacturing industries in the State have been instructed to 'explore methods' to increase production, the government said.

Tamil Nadu has nearly one lakh active cases (95,048) out of the total 10.51 lakh and on Friday, the state reported 13,776 fresh infections. Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided 'Green corridor' facility for quick transportation along with police escort wherever necessary to increase availability of oxygen, an official release said.

"In order to resolve any issues related to medical oxygen supply faced by hospitals, nursing homes, the government has established a 247 call centre under the State Drug Controller.Hospitals, nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing any shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance," the release said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

