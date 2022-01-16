Tamil Nadu govt shuts schools for Class 10-12, postpones exams. Details here

Tamil Nadu govt shuts schools for Class 10-12, postpones exams. Details here1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
The state government had already announced holidays for Class 1-9, while physical class for Classes 10 to 12 were still going on
The Tamil Nadu government today announced holidays in schools for Class 10 to Class 12 students till January 31. The decision was taken in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The government also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held from January 19 for Classes 10 to 12.
The state government had already announced holidays for Class 1-9, while physical class for Classes 10 to 12 were still going on. The education department has now taken the decision to close schools for these classes too as the coronavirus cases are rising at a rapid speed in the southern state.
Meanwhile, amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, all roads of Tamil Nadu's districts, including Chennai and Madhurai, wore a deserted look as the state observed a complete lockdown today. At present, Tamil Nadu's active case tally stands at 1,31,007, while the state reported 23,989 new Covid cases and 11 fatalities on Saturday. A total of 36,967 have succumbed to the fatal infection to date.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31 to contain the virus. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.
With PTI inputs
