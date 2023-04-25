Tamil Nadu govt suspends 12-hour workday bill for factory workers2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:54 AM IST
- On 21 April, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 providing flexible working hours for employees across the state
Tamil Nadu has put on hold a bill that was passed last week to allow a 12-hour workday from the mandatory eight hours at factories in the state following protests by several political parties and labour unions.
