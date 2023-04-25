Tamil Nadu has put on hold a bill that was passed last week to allow a 12-hour workday from the mandatory eight hours at factories in the state following protests by several political parties and labour unions.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that based on the views expressed by various trade union representatives and political parties on the bill passed in the Assembly on April 21, the process of implementing it had been suspended.

The Tamil Nadu government passed the bill last week but it has yet to become law.

On 21 April, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 providing flexible working hours for employees across the state.

The move was expected to boost industrial production in the state, which has attracted billions of dollars in investments from companies like Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron as well as Nike shoemaker Pou Chen.

Friday's discussion led to protests by labour unions and political parties which claimed that the amendment would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours of duty.

The ruling DMK party's allies staged a walkout from the Assembly when the bill was taken up for discussion on Friday. The allies included Congress, the Left parties, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

However, the bill was passed by voice vote as DMK enjoys a majority in the House.

According to CM Stalin, India's industrial prosperity and economic development were dependent on providing a conducive industrial environment. "It is the government's objective to ensure the well-being of the workforce and protect them while promoting industrial development. Industrial peace is essential for the growth of industries".

Listing out the numerous initiatives of the DMK government over the years on labour welfare, the chief minister said his government was also determined to analyse and act upon the opinions expressed by the people besides respecting their views.