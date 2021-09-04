The Tamil Nadu government has decided to recruit 10,000 security personnel to guard the temples across the state. It also said, gold that has been donated, apart from those used during rituals, would be deposited to bank. And, the interest earned would be used for the development of the temples.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of ancient idols and precious items owned by temples getting stolen in the past. Several idols smuggled out of the country from various shrines have been brought back in recent years.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said in the Assembly today, “As many as 10,000 personnel would be recruited to provide security for temples and donations of gold, barring those needed for worship, shall be deposited in banks and the interest earned utilised for development initiatives of shrines."

A monthly incentive of ₹1,000 would be provided to priests serving in 12,959 temples covered under a scheme that ensures pooja for a single time in a day and an allocation of ₹13 crore shall be made, he said.

For providing security for temples, 10,000 personnel would be appointed and trained, he said, announcing fresh initiatives of his department for 2021-22.

The Minister said except forms of gold that are needed by temples -for purposes like worship- all other types of gold received as donation over the past 10 years would be melted in the Mumbai based Central government Mint. The melted gold in the form of bars shall be deposited in banks and the interest earned would be used for "Tiruppani" (development initiatives) purposes.

Such initiatives would be carried out through committees headed by retired judges and three zones shall be created for supervision, he said.

Sekar Babu also announced setting up of arts and science colleges in 10 locations, at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore.

