Tamil Nadu govt to roll out a new policy for Startup and Innovation2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:20 PM IST
The MK Stalin government aims to establish 10,000 new startups in the next four years, targeting socio-economic development
The MK Stalin government aims to establish 10,000 new startups in the next four years, targeting socio-economic development
Listen to this article
Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Startups and Incubators meet in Chennai on Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the release of a new Startup and Innovation policy soon to encourage new startups, targeting the socio-economic development of the state.