Tamil Nadu govt to seek suggestions from parents, teachers on schools reopening

A decision on the reopening of schools in the state will only be taken after suggestions are obtained from parents and students, said Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Welfare Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday.

The minister said that the final take on the matter will rest with state Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"On behalf of the School Education Department, suggestions will be obtained from parents, students and from Parents-Teachers Associations also about reopening of the schools in Tamil Nadu. They will be collected till this weekend," said Sengottaiyan.

He said practical examinations for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted and the schedule would be released soon.

The minister was speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam after inaugurating the drive to distribute ₹2,500 cash and gift hamper to ration cardholders.

Sengottaiyan said in Erode district alone 7,10,966 ration cardholders would receive ₹2,500 cash and gift hamper for the Pongal festival. He also said the free gifts would be given till January 13 in the PDS outlets.

Schools in the state, like the rest of the country, have remained shut since March after the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, the state seems to be inching towards normalcy as it permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following Covid-19 protocols on Monday.





