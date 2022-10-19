Tamil Nadu govt to upgrade urban roads at a cost of 2,200 crore

Later, he threw light upon other initiatives for the development of schools. He informed that high and higher secondary schools would get 1,200 new classrooms at a cost of ₹250 crore in the coming time. Along with this, there will be construction in schools situated in the rural areas of the state as well. Around, 6,000 classrooms will be constructed for panchayat union primary and middle schools by spending ₹800 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}