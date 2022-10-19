Tamil Nadu govt to upgrade urban roads at a cost of 2,200 crore

In the ongoing legislative assembly session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced on Wednesday that government will upgrade urban roads at a cost of ₹2,200 crore
In the ongoing state legislative assembly session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced to upgrade road at a cost of ₹2,200 crore. He also announced other developmental projects related to up-gradation of roads, schools, transportation, etc.
He announced that the state government will upgrade about 4,600 km stretch of damaged roads in the urban areas, that too at a cost of ₹2,200 crore.
Later, he threw light upon other initiatives for the development of schools. He informed that high and higher secondary schools would get 1,200 new classrooms at a cost of ₹250 crore in the coming time. Along with this, there will be construction in schools situated in the rural areas of the state as well. Around, 6,000 classrooms will be constructed for panchayat union primary and middle schools by spending ₹800 crore.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also claimed that 78 per cent of the announcements which his government made earlier have now transformed into projects.
"Out of 3,327 announcements made totally, 78 per cent i.e. 2,607 announcements have been implemented and government orders issued accordingly. Of them, 791 announcements have been implemented," the Chief Minister said while addressing the legislative assembly.
To improve state transportation between districts, the government will buy 1,000 new buses as a replacement for the old ones. Further, there are steps that will be taken to procure about 2,213 diesel buses and 500 e-buses with the funding from German Development Bank. Along with buying new buses, the state government also informed that Tamil Nadu will operate special buses from six places
Ban on online gambling in the state
Tamil Nadu government also passed a bill to ban online gambling and in the state on Wednesday. The move was enough for the E-Gaming Federation to file a lawsuit against the ordinance in the Madras High Court. Nearly a month ago, the state government had passed an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu. The government had said that Online gambling is no less than an addiction that has ruined several lives in the state.
