The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday advised people above 45 years to get the Covid-19 vaccine within two weeks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It advised that the beneficiaries could get vaccinated in either government or recognised private facilities, according to news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu has additionally announced reintroduction of curbs like permission only for 50% seating capacity in cinemas and ban on select activities effective April 10, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The directive came a day after the Tamil Nadu High Court warned that the Covid-19 situation appears to be very serious and noted that people are not wearing masks and appear to be taking chances, news agency ANI said.

As per the official release that came out today, intake of passengers in buses in Chennai and for intra and inter-state travel shall be confined to seating capacity of vehicles. In taxis and autorickshaws, only three and two passengers would be allowed respectively. Malls, restaurants and cinemas will operate at 50% capacity. All outlets could function till 11 pm and take away services would also be open till such time. Retail outlets in big vegetable markets shall not be allowed to operate.

In religious places, people are required to follow all standard Covid-19 guidelines. As many as 100 people are allowed to attend a wedding, while the guest list for a funeral cannot exceed 50.

The countrywide vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 started on 1 April. Meanwhile, the state's daily Covid-19 count nearly touched the 4,000-mark on Wednesday, with as many as 3,986 people testing positive for the deadly virus. With the number, cthe caseload reached to 9,11,110.

