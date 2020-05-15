Tamil Nadu overtook Gujarat as the state with second highest count of COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 9,674, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

As many as 447 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. For the first time in week, Tamil Nadu registered less than 500 cases in a day.

Chennai witnessed a huge spike in coronavirus count after Koyambedu market had emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 infection. The city so far confirmed nearly 5,000 COVID-19 patients, over 55% of total cases in Tamil Nadu.

Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases were related to Koyambedu market cluster in North Chennai. The links were traced in several districts including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvallur.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Wednesday blamed vendors for the Koyembedu market cluster. “More cases are being reported in Chennai because of population density. Close to 26 lakh people reside in slums in the Greater Chennai Corporation alone. Due to the congested neighborhood, the disease is spreading easily," the chief minister said in a meeting with district collectors, cabinet ministers, and other senior officials.

