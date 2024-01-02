Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and dedicated multiple development projects worth more than ₹20,000 crore, including Tiruchirappalli International Airport's new terminal. The projects are related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also present at the event. He was felicitated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM MK Stalin during the public programme at Tiruchirappalli.

"Being here at the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University is special for me. This is my first public interaction in 2024," the prime minister said while addressing the event.

Tiruchirappalli: Top quotes from PM Modi's speech at Bharathidasan University 1) "I am happy to be in the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu and among young people. I am the first prime minister to have the privilege of coming here at the convocation. I congratulate the students and their parents who are graduating from here today..."

2) “The science you learn can help a farmer in your village, the technology you learn can help solve complex problems. The business management you learn can help run businesses and ensure income growth for others. The economics you learn can help reduce poverty...In a way, every graduate here can help contribute to creating a developed India by 2047."

3) "India has also sealed several trade deals with important economies. The deals will open up new markets for our goods and services. They also create countless new opportunities for our youth. Whether it is strengthening institutions like the G20, fighting climate change, or playing a bigger role in the global supply chain, India is being welcomed as a part of every global solution."

4) “Our innovators took the number of patents from around 4,000 in 2014 to almost 50,000 now. Our musicians and artists are continuously bringing international awards to our country. Our Humanity scholars are showcasing the India story to the world like never before."

5) “You are stepping into the world at a time when everyone is looking at you with a new hope in every sector. Youth means energy. It means the ability to work with speed, skill, and scale."

6) "In the last few years, we have worked to match you in speed and scale so that we can benefit you. In the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled from 74 to nearly 150. Tamil Nadu has a vibrant coastline. So you would be happy to know that the total cargo handling capacity of major ports in India has doubled since 2014."

Tamil Nadu: Key quotes from PM Modi's address at inaugural ceremony 1) "I wish that the year 2024 is peaceful and prosperous for everyone. It is a privilege that my first public programme in 2024 is happening in Tamil Nadu. Today development projects worth nearly ₹20,000 crore will strengthen Tamil Nadu's progress. I congratulate you on these projects..."

2) Referring to floods and losses, PM Modi said, “We are providing every possible support to the state government. The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. I am deeply moved by the condition of affected families."

3) "The last few weeks of 2023 were difficult for many people in Tamil Nadu. We lost many of our fellow citizens due to heavy rainfall. There has also been a significant loss of property..."

4) “Just a few days ago we lost Thiru Vijayakanth. He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work in films. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him..."

5) “I also remember another son of Tamil Nadu, Dr MS Swaminathan. He played an important role in ensuring food security for our country. We lost him last year as well."

6) "India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu... I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about Tamil Nadu...The sacred Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building, an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country."

(With inputs from agencies)

