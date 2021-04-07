Tamil Nadu HC warns COVID situation is serious, says people taking chances

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu High Court on Wednesday warns that the Covid-19 situation appears to be very serious in Tamil Nadu but there is no lockdown yet. The High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee further noted that people are not wearing masks and appear to be taking chances, news agency ANI said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,303 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,56,359. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,280. Chengalpet reported 304 fresh cases today, Coimbatore 281, Thiruvallur 165, Kancheepuram 137, Thanjavur 121, Madurai 120, Tiruchirappalli 117, while 27 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits.

According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,68,722 today with 1,809 patients being discharged, leaving 25,598 active infections.

A total of 80,856 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,00,93,091.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government noted necessary restrictions would be implemented as per requirement, a PTI report said.

Following a Covid review meeting chaired by union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with senior officials, Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan stated in an official release, the government was following all the steps as per the guidelines framed by the Centre towards controlling the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up to April 6 with 12,08, 339 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

