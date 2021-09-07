Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has asked for an additional allocation of one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Union Health Ministry for the mega vaccination camp planned on September 12.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Subramanian requested additional doses of one crore COVID-19 vccines for Tamil Nadu.

This is in addition to the already-committed 1.04 crore vaccines for government COVID-19 vaccination centres, he said.

He pointed out that as a next step to increase the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the State, it was decided to conduct the mega camp on a weekly basis, starting from September 12.

The Government of India, till September 5, has supplied 3,31,84,824 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,83,95,400 (0.5 ml) AD syringes to the State, Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu has about 6.06 crore eligible population aged above 18 years to be covered with two doses of the vaccines.

Till September 5, the State has covered 2.63 crore beneficiaries with the first dose, while 68.91 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated with both doses in government vaccination centres, he stated.

