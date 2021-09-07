1 min read.Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 02:13 PM ISTLivemint
The State has about 6.06 crore eligible population aged above 18 years to be covered with two doses of the vaccines.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has asked for an additional allocation of one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Union Health Ministry for the mega vaccination camp planned on September 12.
In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Subramanian requested additional doses of one crore COVID-19 vccines for Tamil Nadu.