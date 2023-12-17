Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains create flood-like situations in Tirunelveli| WATCH

Tamil Nadu: Intense rainfall in Tirunelveli has led to flood-like conditions, with notable impacts seen at Courtallam Waterfalls and Manimutharu Waterfalls, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.

As reported by ANI, Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram, have experienced substantial rainfall since early Sunday morning.

The downpour has particularly affected Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts, causing disruptions to daily life. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings about cyclonic winds affecting the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

On December 19, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations within the

South Tamil Nadu is likely to get isolated Heavy to very Heavy Rainfal (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on the 17th & 18th December: IMD

Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the same date.

Furthermore, unsettled weather conditions are forecasted with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph, reaching up to 55 kmph. These conditions are likely to persist over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Kerala coast, and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

In response to the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fishermen from Nagapattinam district have refrained from going out to sea.

They have taken precautions by securing their boats and fishing nets along the shoreline. Over 650 boats and 3,300 fiber boats can be observed in more than 25 Fishermen's Hamlet villages, ANI reported.

Regarding Chennai, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy over the next 24 hours, with the likelihood of moderate rainfall in certain areas. Fishermen in the region have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period.

(With inputs from ANI)

