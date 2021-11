Heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from tomorrow, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet on Thursday.

This comes, the weather department said, as the depression over the Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening, weakening subsequently.

Under its impact, Chennai is expected to witness "strong" winds up to 45 km and most districts in northern Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, said S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of meteorology.

The depression moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph and lay centered at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry.

