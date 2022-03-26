Tamil Nadu high school students' work catches Tim Cook's attention. Here's why

“'A Land of Stories', an exhibition by 40 students from across Tamil Nadu, is now up at the Egmore Museum, Chennai until 17 April, 2022 from 9:30pm to 5pm. Visit the exhibition and experience Tamil Nadu through the lenses of our student artists. Join us for weekend guided tours of the exhibition to find out more about the workshops leading up to the showcase! The exhibition is also up at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11am to 10pm," read the official bulletin.

