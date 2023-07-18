Tamil Nadu: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi returns home after eight hours of ED grilling1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for about eight hours and has been summoned again. The DMK spokesperson criticized the long hours of questioning as a violation of human rights. The ED conducted searches at Ponmudi's residences earlier.
After eight hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi returned home on early hours of Tuesday. The agency has summoned Ponmudi to its office on Tuesday evening at 4 pm.
