CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu has joined the list of states like Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana where liquor prices have been hiked to shore up revenues during lockdown. The Tamil Nadu government has hiked excise duty by 15% on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). This would result in a price hike of 10-20 for tipplers.

As a result, the maximum retail price (MRP) of an ordinary variety of 180 ml bottle will go up by 10 and that of the medium and premium varieties of IMFL increase by 20 per 180 ml bottle.

After being shut for 40 days due to lockdown, liquor shops would open from tomorrow in the state. The liquor retail in Tamil Nadu is a state monopoly run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or popularly known as Tasmac.

There are over 5,300 Tasmac liquor outlets in the state contributing about 30,000 crore of tax revenue to the state exchequer. The revenue from the liquor bottle sales was bottled up during the lockdown period.

The Tamil Nadu government said in order to control the movement of people in the border areas with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as liquor shops have been opened there, the decision to open the liquor shops in the state was taken.

The country had entered the third phase of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown on Monday, albeit with some relaxations, including on resuming liquor sales. Incidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government had twice increased the liquor rates in the past two days, totally effecting a 75 percent increase to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard their health.

