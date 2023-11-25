Tamil Nadu: Holiday for all schools in Chennai due to heavy rains

All schools in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai will have a holiday today November 25 due to heavy rain in the region, the District Collector has announced, as per an ANI report.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, the city has realised a significant amount of rainfall per mm during the last 1-2 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours.

Further, the IMD expects moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and coastal areas of Villupuram & Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, it said.

As per a 7 am alert by an independent weather blogger in the city, while the batch of rains has reduced over most parts of Chennai, they are tracking the next set of thunderstorms that is roughly 25 km away from the coastline.

"It is expected to move E to W so high chance for a fresh spell of rains to hit a few parts of Chennai by 8 AM. The exact impact area will be known as the storms come closer," they added.

Unseasonal Rainfall

Earlier this month on November 15, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Puducherry districts were closed due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall on November 15. After coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu received severe downpours, many districts declared a holiday for schools.

IMD Forecast

The IMD expects light to moderate rainfall at many places in India accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh during November 24 -27; over Gujarat State on November 25 and 26.

It also expects thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail at isolated places over south Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Marathwada on November 26. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region on November 26, it added.

Further, light rainfall is also expected at isolated places over the Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during November 26-28. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on November 27.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over South Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around November 25. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood on November 26. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around November 27.

