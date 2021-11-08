Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu on 10 and 11 November, which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11 November.

In view of this, the IMD also warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

Rainfall today

This comes as Chennai and northern regions of Tamil Nadu continued to receive mild to moderate rains on Monday, forcing authorities to disconnect power supply in vulnerable neighbourhoods as a precautionary measure.

The state capital and suburban areas recorded between 4 cm and 14 cm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am today. Due to this, most roads and bylanes and a section of subways remained waterlogged and continued to be closed.

Other regions, including Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, recorded between 3 am and 1 am showers.

The water level in reservoirs in Coimbatore increased following heavy rains. The present water level in Sholayar is at 160.27 feet, wherein the height of the reservoir is at 165 feet.

Further, Vellore district authorities said about 4,609 cusecs of water was being discharged from Ponnai Anaicut and considering safety, an alert was sounded to people and police personnel deployed at Melpadi and Ponnai causeways.

Govt assistance

Separately, the state government advised people living in low-lying areas in all affected regions to move to shelters provided by it. Additionally, nodal officers have been appointed in 15 zones in Chennai to review the situation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected affected areas and gave away flood relief assistance to affected people at Royapuram.

So far, 2,02,350 people in affected areas have been provided food since Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

On Monday morning, about 1,29,00 breakfast packs of 'Pongal' and 'Ravakitchadi' prepared in community kitchens were served to people in affected areas.

Over two lakh packets of lunch, comprising variety rice like sambar, lemon, brinji, and tamarind were provided to people, a civic agency release said. In total, 3,36,000 food packets were distributed.

Also, 200 special monsoon medical camps were held, in which 3,776 people received medical assistance.

NDRF, civic body relief work

NDRF DG SN Pradhan said on Monday that more than 20 teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in view of the current flood situation.

“The first stage of the Chennai rains is almost over. However, IMD has predicted extreme rainfall for the next three days. Hence, more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have posted more than 100 teams all over the country on standby. If need be, airlifting can be done but it's not expected. The three battalions in that location are told to coordinate as per updates," he added.

In addition to this, the Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel to restore normalcy. It has also set up pump sets in 500 locations to remove the logged water.

