Tamil Nadu lockdown: The Madurai Corporation has launched mobile vegetable vending vehicles as all vegetable markets will remain shut during the Covid lockdown imposed in the state.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government announced the extension of ongoing lockdown by another week till May 31. The lockdown will be in place until 6 PM of the end of the month.

"The lockdown Implemented in Tamil Nadu is further extended for the period of one week from 24.05.2021 without any relaxation," the government said in a notification.

During this period, only the essential services are allowed. Listing the services, the notification said that pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution will be allowed.

The government said that vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles in Chennai and in all districts.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 new cases and 25,196 recoveries. Currently, the state has 2.94 lakh active cases.

On Friday (May 21), the state reported an all-time high of 36,184 new infections besides 467 fatalities in a single day. However, in the last two days, the daily cases have marginally declined.

Chennai, the capital city, too has witnessed a decline in the total infections. It added 5,169 fresh cases, totaling 4,78,710 till May 23.

The second worst hit city is Coimbatore, whose fresh cases yesterdawere 3,944 followed by Chengalpet (1,982), Tiruvallur (1,259), Tiruchirappalli (1,407) and Kanyakumari (1,160).





