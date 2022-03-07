Tamil Nadu increases liquor prices sold at TASMAC. Details here

Following the price rise, the lowest priced IMFL will cost ₹ 130 for a 180ml bottle. The costliest brand in the 750ml segment will cost ₹ 2600. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

This price increase will see ordinary variety liquor sold in 180ml bottles raise by ₹10 per bottle. Buyers will have to pay an additional ₹20 on medium and premium variety alcohol beverage.