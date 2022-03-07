Tamil Nadu increases liquor prices sold at TASMAC. Details here

Listen to this article
CHENNAI :
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to increase the prices of liquor sold in Tamil Nadu, under the their state banner, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC).
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on 5 March. The increased prices will come into effect on 7 March.
Notably the previous price
hike for liquor in was done from 7 May 2020. The prices of liquor were raised by a maximum of ₹20.
This price increase will see ordinary variety liquor sold in 180ml bottles raise by
₹10 per bottle. Buyers will have to pay an additional ₹20 on medium and premium variety alcohol beverage.
The prices of
beer have been increased by ₹10 per bottle.
Following the price rise, the lowest priced IMFL will cost
₹130 for a 180ml bottle. The costliest brand in the 750ml segment will cost ₹2600.
Tasmac markets 232 varieties of brandy, whiskey, rum and wine manufactured by 11 distilleries in the state.
The state's decision is expected to generate revenue of almost
₹4,396 for the state's exchequer.
