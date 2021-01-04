Tamil Nadu increases seating capacity of theatres, multiplexes to 100%

Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following COVID19 protocols.

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the government order issued on Monday states.

The order comes days after actors and theatre owners requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. As per the COVID-19 safety protocol, since last October, the theatres in the state were allowed to fill up only 50 per cent of their seats to ensure social distancing.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 867 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,20,712 and the toll to 12,156.

Shares of PVR were up 3% at ₹1379.70 in noon trade.

