OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu increases seating capacity of theatres, multiplexes to 100%
PVR cinemas (AP)
PVR cinemas (AP)

Tamil Nadu increases seating capacity of theatres, multiplexes to 100%

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 01:03 PM IST Staff Writer

State govt on Monday increased the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following Covid-19 protocols

Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following COVID19 protocols.

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the government order issued on Monday states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Enough Covid jabs for inoculation of priority groups

Enough Covid jabs for inoculation of priority groups: Niti Aayog member

3 min read . 02:04 PM IST
All major states, except Delhi, collected more GST than last December.

State Recovery Tracker: UP, Rajasthan, other large states led economic recovery in December

3 min read . 02:01 PM IST
The Srinagar airport is 'inoperative' at the moment due to 'poor weather conditions'.

Srinagar airport: Poor visibility affects air traffic for second consecutive day

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
The pollution level in India’s five most-polluted cities –– Ghaziabad, Delhi (in pic), Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon - which are also in the top 10 globally, came down by over 50% during the first 10 days of the lockdownht file

Rain, strong winds improve Delhi's air quality to 'moderate' category

1 min read . 01:41 PM IST

The order comes days after actors and theatre owners requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. As per the COVID-19 safety protocol, since last October, the theatres in the state were allowed to fill up only 50 per cent of their seats to ensure social distancing.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 867 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,20,712 and the toll to 12,156.

Shares of PVR were up 3% at 1379.70 in noon trade.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout