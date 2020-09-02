New Delhi: As part of lockdown relaxations, inter-district bus transport (both public and private) and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

All passengers have been advised to adhere to the SOP issued by the Centre and state governments on social distancing and wearing of masks.

Inter-state train services are already operational in permitted routes.

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed on Tuesday.

The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, with strict norms.

In its Unlock-4 guidelines, issued on August 29, the Centre had said, "There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via