Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu: Inter-district bus and passenger train services to resume from 7 Sept
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Inter-district bus and passenger train services to resume from 7 Sept

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 03:04 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath ( with inputs from PTI )

The intra-district bus service in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed on Tuesday

New Delhi: As part of lockdown relaxations, inter-district bus transport (both public and private) and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

All passengers have been advised to adhere to the SOP issued by the Centre and state governments on social distancing and wearing of masks.

Inter-state train services are already operational in permitted routes.

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed on Tuesday.

The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, with strict norms.

In its Unlock-4 guidelines, issued on August 29, the Centre had said, "There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements."

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai re-opens on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Places of worship re-open, inter-state bus services resume

2 min read . 01 Sep 2020
Smaller companies are looking for ways to join the cloud system while managing their financial constraints and without compromising on quality and security (Michel Euler/AP)

Pay-per-use IT subscription models in demand post lockdown

3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout