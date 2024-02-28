‘Tamil Nadu is writing new chapter of progress’, says PM Modi in Thoothukudi
PM Modi launches multiple infrastructure projects in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, including Outer Harbor Container Terminal and Green Hydrogen Hub Port, emphasizing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple infrastructure projects including the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port, lighthouses, India's first Green Hydrogen Hub Port, and others worth ₹17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.