 ‘Tamil Nadu is writing new chapter of progress’, says PM Modi in Thoothukudi | Mint
‘Tamil Nadu is writing new chapter of progress’, says PM Modi in Thoothukudi

Written By Alka Jain ( with inputs from ANI )

PM Modi launches multiple infrastructure projects in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, including Outer Harbor Container Terminal and Green Hydrogen Hub Port, emphasizing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Thoothukudi, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple infrastructure projects including the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port, lighthouses, India's first Green Hydrogen Hub Port, and others worth 17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. 

Addressing the public meeting here, PM Modi said these projects symbolized the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. 

"Many projects are being inaugurated here. These projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments," PM Modi said.

“With the efforts of the Central government today, India is creating new records in the field of maritime and waterways. In the last 10 years, India has climbed several places to 30th position in the Logistics Performance Index," the Prime Minister said. 

He also said, “Our port capacity has doubled in this decade, National Water wages have increased by eight times, and the number of cruise passengers in India has also increased by four times. In the coming times, the growth of the maritime sector is going to increase manifold and it will have a big impact on the coastal states as well as Tamil Nadu. This will provide many new employment opportunities for the youth.."

PM Modi also attacked the previous UPA government, saying projects launched today were decades-old demands of local people.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. The major infrastructure project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favorable geographic location and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena.

He also inaugurated various other projects aimed at making the VO Chidambaranar Port the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production, and bunkering facility among others.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited an exhibition on the country's first Green Hydrogen Hub in Thoothukudi. He also flagged off India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative.

The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.

PM Modi also dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs and national rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM IST
