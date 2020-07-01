Tamil Nadu issues SOP for places of worship: No prasad, sprinkling of holy water

In village panchayats falling under Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Madurai, worship would be allowed from July 6. In mosques, prayers should not be offered by sitting shoulder to shoulder. Physical distancing of six feet shall be maintained while offering prayers and not more than 20 people can be accommodated in 100 square meters, which shall be marked with paint in circles, rows or boxes. "Staggering of people should be done to avoid crowd and social distancing should be followed, particularly on Friday for Jumma prayers."