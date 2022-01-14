The heroic traditional sport saw about 300 tamers participate in the annual event held in connection with the Pongal festival. The State government permitted the conduct of the traditional sport of Tamil Nadu enforcing numerous restrictions on the men and animals making it mandatory for the bull owners, their assistants, tamers and spectators to furnish RT-PCR test negative report to participate and witness the Jallikattu.

