Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu event rescheduled for 17 January. All details here

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Even though the Tami Nadu government imposed several COVID-19 curbs in the state till January 31, it has allowed the event to be held with restrictions

Tamil Nadu has decided to reschedule famed Alanganallur Jallikattu event for 17 January. The event was earlier slated to be held on 16 January. 

The event has been rescheduled as a total lockdown has been imposed in the state on Sunday (January 16) in the wake of Omicron surge. 

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district. Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

Even though the Tami Nadu government imposed several COVID-19 curbs in the state till January 31, it has allowed the event to be held with restrictions

According to the state government circular, only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. The spectators must carry full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull. Both will be given event pass by the district administration only after they provide fully COVID-19 vaccinated certificate. Both should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event.

Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test report not older than 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

