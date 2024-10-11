Tamil Nadu: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with good train near Kavarapettai station, several feared injured — VIDEO

Tamil Nadu news: The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train met with an accident near Kavarappettai railway station in the Chennai Division on Friday.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Tamil Nadu news: Several feared injured as Express train rams into another train
Tamil Nadu news: Several feared injured as Express train rams into another train

Tamil Nadu news: Several were feared injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collided with a stationary goods train near Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, police said on Friday. 

The accident was reported around 8:30 pm on Friday. The passenger train was enroute to Darbhanga from Mysore via Perambur.  “All passengers included guard and driver are safe,” an official said.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express (Train No.12578 – MYS-DBG) met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division. According to an offical update, at least six coaches were derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot.

"Train crew experienced heavy jerk train entered in to Loop/line & collided with Stabbled Good train in loop line," an official update said.  No casualty was reported.

A fire broke out soon after Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train rammed into the goods train in Tamil Nadu. Visual showed flames and smoke coming out of the two coaches.

"A fire broke out quickly near a coach and only sketchy information is available right now on the accident," railway police said.

Help line numbers at Chennai Division

One can dial 04425354151 or 04424354995 to seek help in the wake of the train accident in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with good train near Kavarapettai station, several feared injured — VIDEO

      Popular in News

