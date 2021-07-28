Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu launches free vaccination drive at private hospitals

Tamil Nadu launches free vaccination drive at private hospitals

A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
1 min read . 06:20 PM IST PTI

The programme has been rolled out with the CSR funds of CII, which had contributed 2.20 crore along with the seven lakh contribution of noted hospitality service provider Adyar Anand Bhavan

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday formally launched the free vaccination drive at private hospitals, by utilising the corporate social responsibility funds provided by companies.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the programme at Kaveri hospital in the city and handed over the vaccination certificates to beneficiaries on the occasion.

The programme has been rolled out with the CSR funds of CII, which had contributed 2.20 crore along with the seven lakh contribution of noted hospitality service provider Adyar Anand Bhavan, an official release said.

Till date over 2.15 crore people have received the jabs in the state at both government run hospitals and at private health care centres.

Medical Minister M Subramanian, senior government officials, Kaveri Hospitals executive chairman and founder S Chandrakumar who is also the CII Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman, Co-founder and executive director, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, were present on the occasion.

With the drive being rolled out today in the state capital, it would be expanded to other districts gradually.

Subramanian said he had held discussions with representatives of over 137 hospitals and industrialists from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Vellore, Kancheepuram Tirupathur and Coimbatore.

The hospitals offering the service would advertise the scheme in the locality enabling the public to avail it.

Subramanian also clarified that the current practice of offering vaccines for a price by private hospitals would continue along with the free drive.

A Covishield vaccine is priced at 780 a dose, while Covaxin (offered by Bharat Biotech) is priced at 1,410 a dose, in private healthcare facilities. In government-run hospitals and at primary health centres, the vaccines are provided free of cost.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

