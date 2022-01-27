OPEN APP
Tamil Nadu lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown, schools to reopen. Details
Covid: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ended the night curfew and Sunday lockdown which was imposed due to rising Covid cases in the state. The state government has also decided to reopen schools for classes 1-12 from February 1.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu's daily Covid count dropped below 30,000 as it added 29,976 cases.

New infections have been hovering over 30,000 over the last few days and Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a declining trend after reaching a peak of 30,744 cases on January 22.

 

 

 

